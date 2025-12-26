Minister: Azerbaijan's steps after Russia-Ukraine war to depend on terms of its end

Azerbaijan's steps after the Russia-Ukraine war will depend on the terms of the war's end, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Report informs.

While answering journalists' questions during a press conference on the results of the year, the minister emphasized that there are certain topics related to the Russia-Ukraine war, relations between Russia and the West, whether sanctions against Moscow will continue or not, Ukraine's security, and restoration, which are not correct to make assumptions about without knowing:

"Our greatest desire is for the Russia-Ukraine war to end as soon as possible. It is a great tragedy in terms of scale, number of casualties, destroyed cities and villages, and infrastructure. We would wish that the war would end in 2026 or sooner. As for the question of what Azerbaijan should do in the processes after that, it depends on the terms under which this war will end."