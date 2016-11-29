Milli Majlis ratifies intergovernmental documents

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani parliament) has ratified intergovernmental documents.

Report informs, it includes "On paid labor activity of family members of employees of diplomatic representation or consulate between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany" and "On amendments to the Loan Agreement signed on February 2, 2012 between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan acting as a creditor and the Government of the Republic of Serbia acting as a borrower, to finance construction of Ljig-Boljkovci, Boljkovci-Takovo and Takovo-Prelyina sections of E-763 highway in the Republic of Serbia".

The draft agreements were put to vote and adopted.