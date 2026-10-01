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    Mikayil Jabbarov announces launch date for fiber-optic link between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 10:41
    Mikayil Jabbarov announces launch date for fiber-optic link between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

    The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is expected to be launched in less than a month, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, according to Report.

    "In terms of data transmission, the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, which is expected to be launched in less than a month, will create a new high-capacity communications channel between Europe and Asia," Jabbarov said.

    The minister emphasized that modern regional corridors cover not only freight transportation but also energy and digital connectivity.

    Mikayil Jabbarov CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations
    Azərbaycan-Qazaxıstan Fiber-Optik Kabel Xəttinin istifadəyə veriləcəyi vaxt açıqlanıb
    Микаил Джаббаров назвал сроки запуска оптоволоконной линии между Азербайджаном и Казахстаном
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