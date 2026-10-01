Mikayil Jabbarov announces launch date for fiber-optic link between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan
Foreign policy
- 01 October, 2026
- 10:41
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The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is expected to be launched in less than a month, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, according to Report.
"In terms of data transmission, the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, which is expected to be launched in less than a month, will create a new high-capacity communications channel between Europe and Asia," Jabbarov said.
The minister emphasized that modern regional corridors cover not only freight transportation but also energy and digital connectivity.
Azərbaycan-Qazaxıstan Fiber-Optik Kabel Xəttinin istifadəyə veriləcəyi vaxt açıqlanıb
Микаил Джаббаров назвал сроки запуска оптоволоконной линии между Азербайджаном и Казахстаном
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