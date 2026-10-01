Mikayil Jabbarov announces launch date for fiber-optic link between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is expected to be launched in less than a month, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, according to Report.

"In terms of data transmission, the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, which is expected to be launched in less than a month, will create a new high-capacity communications channel between Europe and Asia," Jabbarov said.

The minister emphasized that modern regional corridors cover not only freight transportation but also energy and digital connectivity.