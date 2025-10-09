Mideta Kaloper: Fate of missing persons also a priority issue for Bosnia and Herzegovina

The issue of clarifying the fate of missing persons is also a priority for Bosnia and Herzegovina, where thousands of families lost their loved ones during the military conflicts of the 1990s, Mideta Kaloper, a representative of one of these families, said at an international conference in Baku.

Report quotes her as saying that despite the passing decades, nothing is still known about the fate of thousands of Bosnians. "For us, the most important thing remains to find out their fate and recover their remains. Only then can families find solace," Kaloper said.

She emphasized that cooperation between the families of the missing persons and state institutions is of key importance.

"Only joint efforts can lead to answers. Even if people have different views, they must unite for a common goal," she noted.