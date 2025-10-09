Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Mideta Kaloper: Fate of missing persons also a priority issue for Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 11:37
    Mideta Kaloper: Fate of missing persons also a priority issue for Bosnia and Herzegovina

    The issue of clarifying the fate of missing persons is also a priority for Bosnia and Herzegovina, where thousands of families lost their loved ones during the military conflicts of the 1990s, Mideta Kaloper, a representative of one of these families, said at an international conference in Baku.

    Report quotes her as saying that despite the passing decades, nothing is still known about the fate of thousands of Bosnians. "For us, the most important thing remains to find out their fate and recover their remains. Only then can families find solace," Kaloper said.

    She emphasized that cooperation between the families of the missing persons and state institutions is of key importance.

    "Only joint efforts can lead to answers. Even if people have different views, they must unite for a common goal," she noted.

    Mideta Kaloper Hostages and Missing Persons conference Baku Conference Post-Conflict Justice
    Mideta Kaloper: Bosniyalı ailələr üçün ən vacib məsələ itkin düşmüş şəxslərin nəşinin tapılmasıdır
    Мидета Калопер: Судьбы пропавших без вести – приоритетный вопрос и для БиГ

    Latest News

    12:58

    Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assets

    Finance
    12:56

    Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's priorities

    Energy
    12:47

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issue

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding

    Finance
    12:43

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list

    Other countries
    12:32

    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing persons

    Foreign policy
    12:28
    Photo

    Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibility

    Business
    12:28

    CBA: Integration of all fintechs with open banking has begun

    Finance
    All News Feed