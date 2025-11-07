Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 16:03
    MFA: Timeline for construction of Trump Route still unclear

    Negotiations between the United States and Armenia are ongoing regarding the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), and the timeline for the start of construction remains uncertain, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Report.

    Hajizada emphasized that Azerbaijan, as the initiator of the peace process, is committed to lasting peace and stability in the region: "Following the historic agreements reached at the Washington Summit, both official meetings and informal contacts have aimed to advance our peace agenda and accelerate the implementation of those agreements. In addition, it is clear that establishing lasting peace in the region requires fulfillment of certain conditions. Azerbaijan's key requirement for signing a peace agreement is the amendment of Armenia's Constitution to eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan."

    The official also highlighted one of the major outcomes of the Washington Summit - the Transport Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), which will ensure unobstructed passage through the Zangazur corridor and strengthen regional connectivity: "The Joint Declaration emphasized the necessity of ensuring seamless connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Talks between the US and Armenia are underway regarding the implementation of the relevant transport infrastructure project by the US, taking security measures, and ensuring unobstructed passage. However, the exact start date for construction is still unknown. Given that this route will link two regions of Azerbaijan, our country's principled position has been clearly communicated to both the US and Armenia. We hope that concrete steps will be taken in the short term."

    XİN: Tramp marşrutu ilə bağlı tikinti işlərinə nə zaman başlanacağı hələlik məlum deyil
    МИД: Сроки начала строительных работ по "Маршруту Трампа" пока не объявлены

