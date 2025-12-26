Keys to new apartments handed to families returning to Khydyrly village in Azerbaijan's Aghdam
Domestic policy
- 26 December, 2025
- 14:15
The keys to new apartments have been handed over to families returning to Khydyrly village in Aghdam district, Report informs.
At this stage, permanent return has been ensured for 64 families, totaling 278 people.
