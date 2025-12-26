Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Keys to new apartments handed to families returning to Khydyrly village in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    Domestic policy
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 14:15
    Keys to new apartments handed to families returning to Khydyrly village in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    The keys to new apartments have been handed over to families returning to Khydyrly village in Aghdam district, Report informs.

    At this stage, permanent return has been ensured for 64 families, totaling 278 people.

