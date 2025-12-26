Azerbaijani parliament adopts asbestos ban proposal in first reading
Milli Majlis
- 26 December, 2025
- 14:13
The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has adopted, in the first reading, a proposal to exclude asbestos and asbestos-containing materials from civil circulation.
According to Report, amendments to the law "On the List of Items Not Permitted in Civil Circulation (Removed from Civil Circulation)" were discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.
Under the draft amendments, and taking into account international experience, asbestos and materials containing asbestos are to be added to the list of items prohibited from civil circulation.
If the law is passed, it is scheduled to come into force on July 1, 2027. Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.
Latest News
14:56
SOCAR plans partial transfer of Bahar field stakes to investorsEnergy
14:49
Photo
Keys to apartments handed to families relocated to Seyidbayli villageKarabakh
14:30
AZAL addresses passengers traveling to GeorgiaTourism
14:20
Azerbaijan to ban e-cigarettes from April 1, 2026Milli Majlis
14:15
Photo
Keys to new apartments handed to families returning to Khydyrly village in Azerbaijan's AghdamDomestic policy
14:13
Azerbaijani parliament adopts asbestos ban proposal in first readingMilli Majlis
14:10
ANAMA official: 415 mine victims recorded in Azerbaijan since end of Patriotic WarIncident
13:49
First oil from Bahar and Gum-Deniz redevelopment expected in 2027–2028Energy
13:43