    Azerbaijani parliament adopts asbestos ban proposal in first reading

    Milli Majlis
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 14:13
    Azerbaijani parliament adopts asbestos ban proposal in first reading

    The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has adopted, in the first reading, a proposal to exclude asbestos and asbestos-containing materials from civil circulation.

    According to Report, amendments to the law "On the List of Items Not Permitted in Civil Circulation (Removed from Civil Circulation)" were discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

    Under the draft amendments, and taking into account international experience, asbestos and materials containing asbestos are to be added to the list of items prohibited from civil circulation.

    If the law is passed, it is scheduled to come into force on July 1, 2027. Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

    Azerbaijan Milli Majlis plenary session
    Parlament Azərbaycanda asbestin qadağan olunması təklifini ilk oxunuşda qəbul edib
    ММ принял в I чтении предложение о запрете оборота асбеста в Азербайджане

