MFA: No information reported on existence of Azerbaijanis among victims or injured during Italy quake

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ No information has been reported on existence of Azerbaijani citizens among the victims and injured people during the strong earthquake in Italy.

Report was told by spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev.

Notably, many cities in central Italy have been damaged as a result of the quake, 247 people have died, over 300 injured. After the earthquake, Azerbaijani Embassy to Italy has conducted investigation together with relevant authorities of the country in regard with existence of Azerbaijani citizens among the victims and injured people.