MFA: Azerbaijan's glorious victory has paved the way to a new era of peace

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has shared a post on November 8 - Victory Day.

According to Report, the post reads:

"On the momentous occasion of the 5th Anniversary of 8 November - Victory Day, we wholeheartedly congratulate our compatriots.

This historic triumph, restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, achieved under the ironclad leadership of H.E. President Ilham Aliyev at the 44 Day Patriotic War in 2020, marks a magnificent chapter in our nation"s history.

Azerbaijan"s glorious victory has paved the way to a new era of peace, reconciliation and development for our region.

On this sacred day, we humbly honor the memory of our martyrs and extend our gratitude to our brave veterans.

Their selfless sacrifice and unparalleled courage will forever be etched in our hearts."