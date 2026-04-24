Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria Victoria Romero Caballero has visited Nakhchivan, Report informs.

The diplomat met with Jeyhun Jalilov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

At the meeting, it was noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico, based on friendship and trust, are developing successfully.

The importance of further expanding bilateral cooperation was emphasized.

The parties also expressed satisfaction with the agreements reached within the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Prospects for cooperation between leading universities in Nakhchivan and Mexico were discussed, including the signing of memorandums, the creation of dual degree programs, student and faculty exchanges, and the implementation of joint academic and scientific projects.