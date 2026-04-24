Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 21:00
    Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria Victoria Romero Caballero has visited Nakhchivan, Report informs.

    The diplomat met with Jeyhun Jalilov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    At the meeting, it was noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico, based on friendship and trust, are developing successfully.

    The importance of further expanding bilateral cooperation was emphasized.

    The parties also expressed satisfaction with the agreements reached within the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    Prospects for cooperation between leading universities in Nakhchivan and Mexico were discussed, including the signing of memorandums, the creation of dual degree programs, student and faculty exchanges, and the implementation of joint academic and scientific projects.

    Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
    Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Mexico Azerbaijan Ambassador
    Photo
    Meksika səfiri Naxçıvanda əməkdaşlıq imkanlarını müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Посол Мексики обсудила возможности сотрудничества в Нахчыване

    Latest News

    17:55

    Trump, Netanyahu, Aoun to meet in Washington in mid-May

    Foreign policy
    17:47

    Group of Azerbaijani NGO reps sends Open Letter to Mayor of New York

    Foreign policy
    17:29

    Cotton fiber production in Azerbaijan increased by 16%

    Industry
    17:04

    Nationwide programme of events to unfold across Azerbaijan in lead-up to WUF13

    Other
    17:02

    Fire in glue plant in N. Iran's Alborz

    Region
    16:49

    Iranian FM Aragchi meets Pakistan's PM Sharif amid hopes for US talks- UPDATED

    Other countries
    16:42

    Salt production rises in Azerbaijan in 1Q26

    Industry
    16:15

    5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Kamchatka

    Other countries
    16:02
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine deliver press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed