Embassy in Mexico issues statement to Azerbaijani citizens amid recent unrest

    Foreign policy
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 08:32
    Amid the ongoing unrest in Mexico, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico City has issued an appeal to its compatriots living in the country, Report informs.

    The appeal was posted on the diplomatic mission's page on X.

    Due to the deteriorating security situation in some regions of Mexico, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan traveling or temporarily residing in the country are advised to closely monitor and strictly adhere to security advisories issued by local government agencies in the state of Jalisco, as well as in the neighboring states of Michoacán, Guanajuato, Colima, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas, and Nayarit.

    "We ask our citizens to be vigilant, observe personal safety rules, avoid large crowds and dangerous areas, and follow only information issued by official sources," the diplomatic mission stated.

    The Consular Section of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico can be reached at the following hotlines: +52 5511 907 092 // +52 5555 404 109.

    Following the elimination of one of the world's most influential drug lords-the leader of the Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) cartel, nicknamed El Mencho - unrest began in eight Mexican states.

