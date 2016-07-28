 Top
    Mevlüt Çavuşoglu: Azerbaijan made a great contribution to fight with FETÖ supporters

    Support of Azerbaijan in fight against Gulen's organization should be an example for Turkey's fraternal countries

    Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has made a great contribution to the fight against the supporters of the Gülenist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

    Report informs, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoglu told reporters.

    According to him, Azerbaijan's support in the fight against the Gülenist Terrorist Organization should be an example for Turkey's fraternal countries.

    Talking about the fight against the supporters of the Gülenist movement in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, M. Çavuşoglu recalled that two ambassadors have already resigned from their posts.

