 Top
    Close photo mode

    Meeting between Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Estonia held in Baku

    The parties will discuss prospects for the development of the Azerbaijani-Estonian relations© Mfa.gov.az

    Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Estonia Sven Mikser is being held in Baku.

    Report informs, during the meetings, prospects for the development of the Azerbaijani-Estonian relations, topical regional issues, cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, including the Eastern Partnership Summit will be discussed.

    Notably, S. Mikser arrived today with an official visit to Azerbaijan.

    On June 13, S. Mikser will pay a visit to Armenia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi