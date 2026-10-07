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    Marijana Kujundžić: EU implemented 29 educational projects in Azerbaijan since 2008

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 15:53
    Marijana Kujundžić: EU implemented 29 educational projects in Azerbaijan since 2008

    The European Union has supported Azerbaijan's education sector since 2008, during which period 29 projects have been implemented in the country, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundzic said at a briefing dedicated to the Study in Europe education fair, Report informs.

    She reminded that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan.

    "Our partnership and cooperation agreement were signed in 1996, and since then we have managed to achieve a lot. Hundreds of projects have been implemented in various fields that have benefited the population of Azerbaijan - from agriculture and business development to healthcare, environmental protection, education, and many other areas," Kujundzic said.

    She noted that European higher education institutions are very popular among Azerbaijani students wishing to obtain bachelor's, master's, or PhD degrees.

    "Thousands of Azerbaijani students have gone to study in Europe within the framework of the Erasmus+ program and other exchange programs," the ambassador added.

    According to Kujundzic, a record 60 universities and national educational agencies from 16 European countries - Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Sweden - will participate in the fourth Study in Europe education fair in Baku.

    The education fair will be held on October 10-11 at the Hilton hotel in Baku.

    Marijana Kujundžić Azerbaijan-EU Science and education
    Mariyana Kuyundziç: Aİ 2008-ci ildən Azərbaycanda 29 təhsil layihəsi həyata keçirib
    Марияна Куюнджич: ЕС реализовал в Азербайджане 29 образовательных проектов с 2008г
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