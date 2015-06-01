Mandate of OSCE representative in Azerbaijan Alexis Shakhtakhtinsky suspended

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I have learnt that the OSCE Azerbaijan Project Coordinator A. Shakhtakhtinsky’s mandate was suspended.

Report informs, Head of Foreign Relations Department of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov posted on his Twitter page.

"According to diplomatic circles, the position of the U.S. Representative to the OSCE was the main reason. The U.S. Representative to the OSCE Daniel Baer rebuked A. Shakhtakhtinsky for posing on the picture next to the President of Azerbaijan Apparently, if Mr. Shakhtakhtinsky had posed next to Ambassador Baer his future career would have been more successful", N.Mammadov wrote.