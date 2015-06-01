 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mandate of OSCE representative in Azerbaijan Alexis Shakhtakhtinsky suspended

    'If Mr. Shakhtakhtinsky had posed next to Ambassador Baer his future career would have been more successful'

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I have learnt that the OSCE Azerbaijan Project Coordinator A. Shakhtakhtinsky’s mandate was suspended. 

    Report informs, Head of Foreign Relations Department of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov posted on his Twitter page.

    "According to diplomatic circles, the position of the U.S. Representative to the OSCE was the main reason. The U.S. Representative to the OSCE Daniel Baer rebuked A. Shakhtakhtinsky for posing on the picture next to the President of Azerbaijan Apparently, if Mr. Shakhtakhtinsky had posed next to Ambassador Baer his future career would have been more successful", N.Mammadov wrote. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi