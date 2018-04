Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is ready to take part in meeting of foreign ministers in the format of "3+2" within the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg".

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said commenting on the possible meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Hamburg.

23rd meeting of the Council of Minister of Foreign Affairs (CMFA) of the OSCE will be held on December 8-9 in Hamburg.