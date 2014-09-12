Malaysia Prime Minister arrives to Azerbaijan

Baku. September 12. REPORT.AZ/ The Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Tun Razak arrived with the first official visit to Azerbaijan. Report informs citing the Bernama state information agency of Malaysia, the Prime Minister arrived to Baku in the evening on September 11 and was greeted by the first Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyubov at the International airport of Heydar Aliyev.

The official ceremony of a meeting in the Presidential palace in Zagulba and a meeting in one-on-one and expanded formats with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are planned for today.

Signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on strengthening of economic cooperation between two countries and the document on cooperation in oil and gas industries between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas will be held in the framework of the visit.

Najib Tun Razak will also take part in opening ceremony of Embassy of Malaysia in Azerbaijan.