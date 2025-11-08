Malaysia congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

The Embassy of Malaysia in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Victory Day in the Patriotic War, Report informs, citing the post in the diplomatic mission on X.

"The Embassy of Malaysia extends its warmest and heartfelt congratulations to the people and Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of the 5th Anniversary of Victory Day. May this day continue to inspire peace, unity, and prosperity!" the post reads.