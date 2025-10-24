Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Malaguti: Arbitration centers must work closely with judicial system

    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 13:27
    Malaguti: Arbitration centers must work closely with judicial system

    Every arbitration center must work closely with the judicial system, as this cooperation allows them to complement each other, Maria Chiara Malaguti, former president of UNIDROIT, said at the international event dedicated to the inauguration of the Baku Arbitration Centre, Report informs.

    She noted that reforms are currently underway in the field of investment-related arbitration: "Arbitration complements the judicial system and also offers an alternative. Many political instruments are working toward the establishment of arbitration centers."

    Malaguti also emphasized that today, many disputes in the construction sector are being resolved through arbitration.

    Baku Arbitration Centre Maria Chiara Malaguti UNIDROIT judicial system arbitration centers
    Maria Chiara Malaguti: Arbitraj mərkəzi məhkəmə sistemi ilə sıx işləməlidir

