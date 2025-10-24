Malaguti: Arbitration centers must work closely with judicial system
Foreign policy
- 24 October, 2025
- 13:27
Every arbitration center must work closely with the judicial system, as this cooperation allows them to complement each other, Maria Chiara Malaguti, former president of UNIDROIT, said at the international event dedicated to the inauguration of the Baku Arbitration Centre, Report informs.
She noted that reforms are currently underway in the field of investment-related arbitration: "Arbitration complements the judicial system and also offers an alternative. Many political instruments are working toward the establishment of arbitration centers."
Malaguti also emphasized that today, many disputes in the construction sector are being resolved through arbitration.
