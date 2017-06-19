Mahmud Mammadguliyev arrives in Luxembourg to attend Eastern Partnership ministerial

© Report

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev arrived in Luxembourg to attend Ministerial Meeting of the Eastern Partnership, Report informs citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

The meeting of the Eastern Partnership foreign ministers will be held on June 19 under the auspices of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs in Luxembourg.

The foreign ministers of the EU countries and six countries of this program will prepare for the 5th Eastern Partnership Summit, which will be held in Brussels on November 24.

The Eastern Partnership program aimed at bringing the EU closer to its six eastern neighbors - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, started in 2009 at a summit in Prague. It was initiated by Poland and Sweden.

The 4th Eastern Partnership Summit was held in Riga on May 21-22, 2015.