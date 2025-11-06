Magdalena Grono: EU committed to co-op with Azerbaijan, Armenia

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    06 November, 2025
    The EU is committed to cooperating with both Azerbaijan and Armenia to maintain peace in the region, Magdalena Grono, the EU special representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "Held high-level consultations in Baku on November 4-5, including with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Presidential Assistant Hikmet Hajiyev, Presidential Envoy Elchin Amirbayov, as well as other officials and local experts to discuss the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda, including connectivity, with a focus on Nakhchivan, regional cooperation and humanitarian issues. The EU is deeply committed to working with both Azerbaijan and Armenia to maintain momentum post-Washington and to ensure the benefits of peace are shared and felt throughout the region," the post reads.

    Maqdalena Qrono: Aİ Azərbaycan və Ermənistanla əməkdaşlığa sadiqdir
    Магдалена Гроно: ЕС привержен сотрудничеству с Азербайджаном и Арменией

