Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'The EU is the main trade partner and investor in Azerbaijan'.

Report informs, the head of the EU office to Azerbaijan, Malena Mard told reporters.

The ambassador noted that the EU is interested in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan: "The priority areas are development of the regions, agriculture, making reforms in sphere of justice."

M.Mard noted that EU has allocated 75-80 mln euro grants on these areas.