Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva
Foreign policy
- 06 April, 2026
- 18:54
On April 6, a luncheon was hosted in Tbilisi in honor of First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of the First Lady of Georgia, Tamar Bagrationi, Report informs.
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