Lord Mayor: Great Britain ready to support Azerbaijan in further development of economy

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom are close to each other, between the two countries had a close relationship."

Report informs, the Lord Mayor of London, Alderman Alan Yarrow said at a press conference in Baku today.

Alan Yarrow recalled that at present in Azerbaijan have about 5,000 UK citizens, and various British companies acting in the energy sector.

The Lord Mayor also noted, this month Baku hosts the First European games, and Britain, in turn, has the experience of the Olympic Games. "The Olympics in London was a great success and I think that the First European Games in Baku will also be successful", said A.Yarrow.

The Lord Mayor said that, the UK is ready to support Azerbaijan in the further development of economy.

A.Yarrow stressed the importance of overcoming the so-called "oil curse" for the oil-producing countries, expressed confidence of the experience accumulated by Azerbaijan, as well constructive attitude will help in this matter and will be able to make Azerbaijan more attractive on the international scene.