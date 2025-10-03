llham Aliyev shares post on Turkic States Cooperation Day
03 October, 2025
- 20:55
President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his X account on October 3 in connection with Turkic States Cooperation Day, according to Report.
3 oktyabr Türk Dövlətlərinin Əməkdaşlıq Günüdür.— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) October 3, 2025
Məhz bu gün 2009-cu ildə qədim Azərbaycan torpağı olan Naxçıvanda Türk Dövlətləri Təşkilatının əsası qoyulmuşdur.
Bu əlamətdar gün münasibətilə Türk dünyasını səmimi qəlbdən təbrik edirəm.
Türk dünyası bizim ailəmizdir!
Ötən 16… pic.twitter.com/ZLUsdHIasn
