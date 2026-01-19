Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa

    Foreign policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 10:09
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa

    Leyla Aliyeva visited the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum.

    According to Report, the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum is a memorial complex dedicated to the victory over the Italian invaders in the Battle of Adwa on March 1, 1896. Located in the heart of Addis Ababa, this complex occupies the historic grounds where Ethiopians from every corner of the nation once converged before departing for the Battle of Adwa.

    This milestone event remains profoundly significant for both Ethiopia and the whole African continent, serving as a powerful symbol of unity and the unwavering pursuit of liberty. Ethiopia's brilliant success in this conflict allowed the country to defend its independence, distinguishing it as the only nation in African history to remain uncolonized.

    At the memorial's entrance stand the statues of Emperor Menelik II and Empress Taytu Betul, accompanied by the twelve generals who commanded the army during that era.

    The museum features a special section dedicated to Pan-Africanism, highlighting Ethiopia's cooperation with fellow African nations and their leaders. Alongside a collection of both contemporary and ancient artworks, the complex houses rare artifacts from the era, including traditional shields, swords, firearms, original documents, and other historical relics. In addition to exhibition halls, the complex also houses an amphitheater, libraries and youth centers.

    Leyla Aliyeva also visited the "Friendship" Park, the largest recreation area in Addis Ababa.

    The demonstration of the magnificent musical fountain at the center of the park created a magical atmosphere around. As water droplets danced to the poignant melodies of Azerbaijani folk songs, they blended harmoniously with the musical chords, resembling a delicate work of art.

