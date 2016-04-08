Lebedev: Considering economic situation, CIS reduces costs

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ All CIS member states were in favor of the preservation of the Commonwealth.

Report informs, Executive Secretary of CIS Sergei Lebedev said at the press conference in Moscow.According to him, today's meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers was attended by 9 CIS Foreign Ministers : "Moldova was represented by the Deputy Minister, Ukraine by the charge d'affaires."

S.Lebedev also said that considering the current economic situation, the Commonwealth has decided to reduce the majority of the costs.