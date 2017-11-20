Lavrov: Relations between Russia and US not affect on settlement of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Relations between Russia and the US don't affect on the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said at the ADA University in Baku.

"Have no effect. Karabakh conflict is unique in that, despite the very deep disagreements that have accumulated in the anti-Russian policy in the US, the stand regarding the conflict in Washington has been preserved. Many of the relations are at a deadlock, but cooperation on the Karabakh conflict settlement is unaffected", S. Lavrov.

According to him, Russia, along with the United States and France, takes a common stand, which is well known.

"I hope that the meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia last month will allow to overcome a certain stagnation in our common efforts as well as to move forward in the issue of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", the diplomat added.