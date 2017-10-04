Latvian FM: Azerbaijan not wants to become EU member, we respect this decision

© Flickr/ Reinis Inkēns, Saeimas Kanceleja

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan not wants to become the EU member. We respect this decision.

Report informs, Latvian FM Edgars Rinkēvičs told in his interview with European Western Balkans, commenting on European integration processes of the countries of the Eastern Partnership program.

"We have three nations - Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, want to become the EU members. We have Belarus, Armenia, and Azerbaijan not want to become EU members. We respect those decisions. We also believe that everyone should respect the decisions of people and governments", the Latvian diplomat said.

Notably, Eastern Partnership program, launched in Prague in 2009, is aimed at bringing the EU closer to six countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus.