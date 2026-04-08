Kosherbayev: Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan ties hold strong potential
Foreign policy
- 08 April, 2026
- 16:04
Relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan continue to develop steadily and hold significant potential, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister said, according to the country's Foreign Minister, Yermek Kosherbayev.
A delegation from Kazakhstan led by the minister was received in Baku by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
"Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations are characterized by consistent and sustainable development and have considerable potential. We reaffirm our commitment to further strengthening our alliance with brotherly Azerbaijan and to enriching our cooperation with new substance," Kosherbayev said.
He added that the high level of cooperation between the two countries has primarily been achieved through dialogue based on mutual trust.
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