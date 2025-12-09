King of Bahrain expresses special gratitude to Azerbaijan for its participation in festival

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has expressed special gratitude to the Azerbaijani delegation participating in the Mara'ee 2025 event in Manama, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told Report.

The Azerbaijani delegation's extensive program at the festival attracted considerable interest as an aesthetically pleasing and dynamic composition. The equestrians, who demonstrated exceptional skill on stage, the orchestra, distinguished by its grace and stage presence, and the dance groups, who embodied every detail of the national character, performed as a unified whole.

The program reflected the professionalism of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan's cultural and creative teams.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, who also participated in this year's festival, expressed special gratitude to the Azerbaijani delegation and shared his enthusiastic impressions.