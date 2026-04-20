Khalilur Rahman: Bangladesh proposes regular consultations with Azerbaijan

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has stated that his country is proposing to hold regular consultations with Azerbaijan.

Speaking to Report, the minister noted that Bangladesh intends to develop bilateral relations with Azerbaijan in a more systematic and structured way.

"For this purpose, we propose regular consultations between our foreign ministries. This mechanism is an effective cooperation format we apply with many countries, and it allows us to comprehensively review mutual relations, identify priority areas of cooperation, and strengthen coordination," he said.

Rahman explained that he has been in office for two months, and one of the first issues he encountered was the return of Bangladeshi nationals living in Iran via Baku.

"We sincerely thank the Azerbaijani government for the significant support provided in this process," he added.

The minister also emphasized the importance of opening embassies in both Azerbaijan and Bangladesh: "This step will strengthen diplomatic relations, expand people-to-people contacts, boost trade ties, and deepen overall cooperation. We also plan to include the simplification or removal of visa requirements in our future discussions."