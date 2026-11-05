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    Kenya digitizes more than 23,000 government services

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 15:21
    Kenya digitizes more than 23,000 government services

    Kenya has digitized more than 23,000 government services to make them easier to access and reduce red tape, Kenyan Minister of Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programs Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku said.

    Report informs that Ruku was speaking at the UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions in Baku.

    He said the government recognized in 2024 that it needed to adapt public services to the needs of younger people.

    "The government had to act quickly, and that is what we did to make all government services accessible to the public. To that end, we digitized more than 23,000 services through the eCitizen platform," Ruku said.

    He stressed that digitalization was only one part of the reforms. Kenya also operates one-stop Huduma centers for people who lack internet access or cannot use digital services.

    "In many ways, their model resembles Azerbaijan's ASAN service system," he said.

    Ruku added that the centers also operate in remote parts of Kenya, allowing people to access the services they need without traveling long distances.

    United Nations (UN) Public services Kenya
    Keniya 23 mindən çox dövlət xidmətini rəqəmsal formata keçirib
    Кения перевела более 23 тыс. государственных услуг в цифровой формат
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