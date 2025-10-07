Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 15:44
    Kazakhstan to propose new co-op format for Chamber of Commerce, Industry of Turkic states

    Kazakhstan will chair the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Turkic States in 2026 and propose a new format for cooperation in this area, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 12th summit of the leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Report informs.

    According to him, industrial cooperation plays a major role in the economic development of the OTS countries.

    "Next year, Kazakhstan will chair the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry and will also propose new cooperation in this area. Five international railway corridors currently pass through Kazakhstan. We are located at the intersection of North and South, East and West. Today, 85% of freight transported between Asia and Europe passes through Kazakhstan. A new railway line was recently commissioned. The new line will increase freight traffic fivefold," he added.

    In connection with Kazakhstan's chairmanship of this chamber, Astana proposes adopting an industrial cooperation program, "which will identify specific priority projects."

    Tokayev also touched on the importance of the Turkic Investment Fund: "The potential of this financial institution should be fully utilized. This year, a meeting of the ministers of economy and trade of our countries will be held in Turkestan. I believe that as part of this event, it would be appropriate to compile a list of projects for financing by the Fund. Industrial cooperation plays a significant role in diversifying our economies."

