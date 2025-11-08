Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 13:11
    Kazakhstan's Minister of Defense arrives in Baku to participate in military parade

    Kazakhstan's Minister of Defense, Dauren Kosanov, has arrived in Baku to take part in the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Second Karabakh War, according to Report.

    Qazaxıstan müdafiə naziri hərbi paradda iştirak etmək üçün Bakıya gəlib
    Министр обороны Казахстана прибыл в Баку для участия в военном параде

