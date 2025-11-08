Kazakhstan's Minister of Defense arrives in Baku to participate in military parade
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 13:11
Kazakhstan's Minister of Defense, Dauren Kosanov, has arrived in Baku to take part in the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Second Karabakh War, according to Report.
Latest News
14:25
Erdogan: 'Glad to be with you on 5th anniversary of Victory Day'Foreign policy
14:24
Prime Minister of Pakistan: Today, I see the strong Azerbaijani people celebrating a magnificent event with great enthusiasm and patriotic passionForeign policy
14:17
Pakistan PM: Watching skies filled with sound of JF-17 jets is a proud sightForeign policy
14:17
Erdogan: Joint steps to be taken with Azerbaijan for effective use of BTKForeign policy
14:14
Erdogan praises Ilham Aliyev's peace effortsForeign policy
14:04
Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Victory Monument and Victory MuseumDomestic policy
13:58
Pakistan Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory DayForeign policy
13:55
President: Today, Azerbaijan is economically independent of any countryDomestic policy
13:53