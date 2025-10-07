Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Kazakhstan proposes creation of Cybersecurity Council within OTS

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 14:23
    Kazakhstan proposes creation of Cybersecurity Council within OTS

    Kazakhstan has proposed the establishment of a Cybersecurity Council within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Report informs.

    Tokayev made the remark during his speech at the 12th Summit of the OTS Council of Heads of State, held on October 7 in Gabala.

    He praised Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship of the organization: "We are confident that Azerbaijan's leadership will also contribute significantly to the organization. We highly value the Joint Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia-it is a historic step toward resolution. Several countries are showing great interest in the organization's growing activities."

    President Tokayev added that Turkic nations are cooperating in the fight against terrorism: "But we must go beyond that. Cyberattacks are now widespread globally. That's why I propose the creation of a Cybersecurity Council."

    Kazakhstan Organization of Turkic States OTS Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Cybersecurity Council
    Qazaxıstan TDT daxilində Kibertəhlükəsizlik Şurasının yaradılmasını təklif edib
    Казахстан предложил создать Совет по кибербезопасности в рамках ОТГ

    Latest News

    15:05

    Days of Turkmen culture to be held in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:04

    Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in Samarkand

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics

    Education and science
    15:02

    Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization states

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    14:57

    Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTS

    Other
    14:53

    Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoples

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed