Kazakhstan proposes creation of Cybersecurity Council within OTS

Kazakhstan has proposed the establishment of a Cybersecurity Council within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Report informs.

Tokayev made the remark during his speech at the 12th Summit of the OTS Council of Heads of State, held on October 7 in Gabala.

He praised Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship of the organization: "We are confident that Azerbaijan's leadership will also contribute significantly to the organization. We highly value the Joint Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia-it is a historic step toward resolution. Several countries are showing great interest in the organization's growing activities."

President Tokayev added that Turkic nations are cooperating in the fight against terrorism: "But we must go beyond that. Cyberattacks are now widespread globally. That's why I propose the creation of a Cybersecurity Council."