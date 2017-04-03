Kazakhstan President visits Alley of Honors and Martyrs' Lane in Baku - UPDATED

© Azertag.az

***10:47

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs, Kazakh President also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

***

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has today also visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh President here.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

A military orchestra played the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.