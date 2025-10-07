Kazakhstan calls for swift launch of Turkic Investment Fund

Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev has called for accelerating the launch of the Turkic Investment Fund, Report informs, referring to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kosherbayev made the statement during the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Gabala, Azerbaijan.

"The Kazakh Foreign Minister urged participants to expedite the launch of the Turkic Investment Fund, which could become a key pillar of economic cooperation across the Turkic world," the statement reads.

Kosherbayev also invited member states to leverage the potential of Central Asia's first supercomputer and the newly established Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center, both located in Astana.

He highlighted the growing role of the OTS amid current geopolitical and geoeconomic conditions, describing the organization as a vital platform for advancing shared interests, joint initiatives, and coordinated positions on the global stage.

At the conclusion of the meeting, ministers adopted several documents aimed at expanding and strengthening the activities of Turkic institutions, and approved draft final documents for the 12th OTS Summit.