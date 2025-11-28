Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Kazakhstan aims to strengthen cultural and media cooperation within OTS

    Foreign policy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 12:36
    Kazakhstan aims to strengthen cultural and media cooperation within OTS

    Kazakhstan is seeking to enhance cooperation among member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the fields of culture and information, Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Kanat Iskakov said at the 7th meeting of OTS ministers and senior officials responsible for media and information, Report informs.

    Iskakov emphasized that joint projects in information, media and culture are among the key tools for bringing the peoples of Turkic states closer together.

    "These include series and programs showcasing the diverse nations, people, cultures, shared traditions, as well as landmarks, tourism sites and cultural institutions of our countries," he noted.

    Nazir müavini: TDT ölkələri media sahəsində əməkdaşlığı dərinləşdirməlidir
    Вице-министр: Странам ОТГ нужно углублять кооперацию в медиасфере

