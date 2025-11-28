Kazakhstan aims to strengthen cultural and media cooperation within OTS
Foreign policy
- 28 November, 2025
- 12:36
Kazakhstan is seeking to enhance cooperation among member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the fields of culture and information, Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Kanat Iskakov said at the 7th meeting of OTS ministers and senior officials responsible for media and information, Report informs.
Iskakov emphasized that joint projects in information, media and culture are among the key tools for bringing the peoples of Turkic states closer together.
"These include series and programs showcasing the diverse nations, people, cultures, shared traditions, as well as landmarks, tourism sites and cultural institutions of our countries," he noted.
