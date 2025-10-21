Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    President of Kazakhstan highlights historical importance of Washington agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 12:48
    President of Kazakhstan highlights historical importance of Washington agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    At the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the historical significance of the Washington agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "I would like to separately note the historical importance of the declaration on the peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. As US President Donald Trump rightly noted, you, being in a very strong position, nevertheless proceeded to sign such a crucial document, which reflects the special status and confidence of Azerbaijan and its people under your leadership," President Tokayev said.

    He added that the firm political will and strategic vision demonstrated by Azerbaijan serve as a prime example of a wise approach to resolving complex issues and ensuring the well-being of future generations.

    President Tokayev also highlighted that the agreements reached between the two countries open new opportunities for regional and broader cooperation.

    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Washington accords
    Qazaxıstan Prezidenti Azərbaycan ilə Ermənistan arasında Vaşinqton sazişlərinin tarixi əhəmiyyətini vurğulayıb
    Президент Казахстана подчеркнул историческое значение Вашингтонских соглашений

    Latest News

    13:44

    President Ilham Aliyev: Opening of Zangezur Corridor possible by end of 2028

    Foreign policy
    13:42

    President Ilham Aliyev: Active cooperation between Baku and Astana holds significant geopolitical importance

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    Armenia to reduce mandatory military service to 1.5 years

    Region
    13:34

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan lifts all transit restrictions on goods to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    13:31

    Azerbaijan aims to promote joint efforts against religious radicalism

    Religion
    13:23

    President Ilham Aliyev: Kazakhstan is confidently moving toward development and modernization

    Foreign policy
    13:18
    Photo

    Astana hosted second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council

    Foreign policy
    13:10

    President Ilham Aliyev: A new era of peace begins between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    President Ilham Aliyev highlights Kazakhstan's unwavering support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed