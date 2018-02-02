Kazakh Embassy: Kairat Boranbayev have never financed projects in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ "According to the available verified data, Kairat Boranbayev have never visited Nagorno-Karabakh, did not realize and did not plan the financing of any projects there."

Report was informed in the press service of Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan, commenting on the allocation of funds for restoration of a mosque in Nagorno-Karabakh by the Kazakh businessman Kairat Boranbayev.

Earlier, a number of Azerbaijani media reported that businessman Kairat Boranbayev, who is a relative of Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev, plans to finance the restoration of a mosque in the occupied Shusha district of Azerbaijan.