John Herbst: US efforts to improve ties with Azerbaijan, Armenia boost regional links

Washington's efforts to develop relations with both Baku and Yerevan are contributing to stronger regional cooperation, John Herbst, Director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, said at the session "Assessing the Washington Summit: Implications for US-Azerbaijan Relations" at the 1st Azerbaijan–United States Think Tank Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to Herbst, the Joint Declaration signed on August 8 in Washington creates space for Baku and Yerevan to pursue mutual compromises and shared interests. He said the Trump administration is currently paying close attention to the South Caucasus and Central Asia and is working to strengthen ties with both countries. This engagement, he added, supports regional connectivity as well as economic and security cooperation.

Herbst also stressed that normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia is vital for regional stability.