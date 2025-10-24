Jeyhun Bayramov: Washington accords key step toward regional peace
- 24 October, 2025
- 24 October, 2025
- 20:56
Agreements reached at the Washington Summit between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including a joint declaration, represent an important milestone in advancing the peace process in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at an event marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.
According to Report, the minister emphasized that following the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the country is undertaking extensive reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the liberated territories. Baku is also taking significant steps to foster stability and cooperation across the South Caucasus.
