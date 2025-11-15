Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in meeting of Central Asian FMs for first time

    Foreign policy
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 17:07
    Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in meeting of Central Asian FMs for first time

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in a meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers for the first time on November 15, Akhror Burkhanov, adviser to the Uzbek Foreign Minister and press secretary of the Foreign Ministry, wrote in social media, Report informs.

    "Today, a completely new spirit reigns in Central Asia – a spirit of close friendship, good-neighborliness, and joint development. This spirit underpins all our initiatives and decisions. As regional solidarity strengthens, new opportunities for common development are expanding. Another important aspect of this meeting in Tashkent is the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for the first time in this format," Burkhanov wrote.

    He noted that Bayramov's participation in this meeting demonstrates the further expansion of "our multifaceted relations with our close friend and partner state."

    He said that the meeting was held in a highly productive, open, and trusting atmosphere: "The heads of the foreign policy agencies thoroughly discussed the most pressing issues of sustainable development, security, and prosperity in our region."

    Burkhanov added that the parties will continue to consistently implement measures "toward open dialogue, practical cooperation and common development."

