Jeyhun Bayramov, Oman's State Council chair mull cooperation

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Oman's Chairman of the State Council, Sheikh Abdulmalik Al Khalili, in Muscat during his official visit to Oman, Report informs.

"Discussions highlighted the steady growth of Azerbaijan–Oman relations based on friendship and mutual respect, and focused on expanding ties in economic, trade, energy, and humanitarian fields. Both sides underlined the importance of connectivity initiatives in strengthening regional logistics & transit links, and noted the role of political consultations in advancing bilateral cooperation," Azerbaijan's MFA wrote on X.

FM Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the OIC Summit and hosting of WUF13 in 2026 will open new horizons for partnership in promoting dialogue, unity, and sustainable progress.