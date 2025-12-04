Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Jeyhun Bayramov mulls regional and int'l security with NATO official

    Foreign policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 20:13
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska within the framework of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna, Report informs.

    "Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekirinska on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in Vienna.

    During the meeting, issues of security, defense, energy security, protection of critical infrastructure facilities, education and other aspects of the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as regional and international security issues were discussed," Azerbaijani MFA wrote on X.

    Ceyhun Bayramov NATO rəsmisi ilə regional və beynəlxalq təhlükəsizliyi müzakirə edib
    Джейхун Байрамов обсудил с представителем НАТО вопросы безопасности и обороны

