Jeyhun Bayramov, Ishaq Dar mull issues arising from first Board of Peace meeting
Foreign policy
- 22 February, 2026
- 09:02
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's MFA.
During the telephone conversation held issues arising from partnership relations between the two countries, opportunities for expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, as well as regional and international security situation of mutual interest were discussed.
Views were exchanged on recent developments in the Middle East, issues arising from the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, as well as other topics of mutual interest.
