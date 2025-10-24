Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan will continue working with all partners to promote peace

    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 20:31
    Azerbaijan will continue to work with all partners worldwide to promote peace, dialogue, and sustainable development, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during an event marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

    Bayramov called for strengthening partnerships, exploring new avenues of cooperation, and reaffirming a joint commitment to building a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world for current and future generations.

    He highlighted Azerbaijan's active participation in the UN system, including its non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council, membership in the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), hosting COP29, and its growing contributions to global initiatives promoting sustainable and inclusive development.

    The minister also drew attention to upcoming stages of Azerbaijan's broader agenda, including linking urban sustainability with climate action, and the country's role in global climate diplomacy, with events such as WUF13 and World Environment Day 2026 in Baku.

    Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan successfully completed the 2021–2025 Azerbaijan–UN Cooperation Framework on Sustainable Development, and the newly signed 2026–2030 framework marks the next phase in Azerbaijan–UN partnership.

    Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov peace and stability
