Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that under Azerbaijan"s chairmanship, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will continue its progressive development, strengthen its authority on the international stage, and implement new important initiatives for the benefit of all Turkic peoples.

According to Report, citing the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov made this statement at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS in Gabala.

"As a result of the Gabala Summit, the Kyrgyz Republic officially concludes its chairmanship and passes the baton to the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan. I am confident that under Azerbaijan"s chairmanship, the organization will continue its progressive development, strengthen its authority on the international stage, and carry out new important initiatives for the benefit of all Turkic peoples," he said.

Japarov also expressed his gratitude to all member states of the Organization of Turkic States for their support and trust during Kyrgyzstan"s chairmanship.