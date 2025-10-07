Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 14:59
    Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that under Azerbaijan"s chairmanship, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will continue its progressive development, strengthen its authority on the international stage, and implement new important initiatives for the benefit of all Turkic peoples.

    According to Report, citing the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov made this statement at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS in Gabala.

    "As a result of the Gabala Summit, the Kyrgyz Republic officially concludes its chairmanship and passes the baton to the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan. I am confident that under Azerbaijan"s chairmanship, the organization will continue its progressive development, strengthen its authority on the international stage, and carry out new important initiatives for the benefit of all Turkic peoples," he said.

    Japarov also expressed his gratitude to all member states of the Organization of Turkic States for their support and trust during Kyrgyzstan"s chairmanship.

    Sadyr Japarov OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Жапаров: Под председательством Азербайджана ОТГ продолжит прогрессивное развитие

    Latest News

    15:05

    Days of Turkmen culture to be held in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:04

    Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in Samarkand

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics

    Education and science
    15:02

    Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization states

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    14:57

    Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTS

    Other
    14:53

    Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoples

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed