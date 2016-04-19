 Top
    Japanese MPs concerns about escalation of violence in zone of the Karabakh conflict

    Ambassador Gursel Ismailzade took part in annual meeting of members of Azerbaijan-Japan Interparliamentary Friendship Group

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismailzade took part in the annual meeting of members of Azerbaijan-Japan Interparliamentary Friendship Group.

    Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy to Japan, at a meeting attended by Japanese parliamentarians Kenji Kosaka, Yoshio Mochikuzi, Akihiro Ohata, Shinkun Haku, Masahiro Imamura, Ichiro Aisawa, as well as officials from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting G.Ismailzade provided information on the current situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.He gave information about the Armenian aggression against the civilian population of Azerbaijan. The Ambassador stressed that the Karabakh conflict can be resolved only within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.Japanese parliamentarians expressed concern about the escalation of violence at the front, and hope for a speedy solution to the conflict.Japanese parliament members also stressed the importance of expanding relations between the two countries in the economic and cultural spheres.

